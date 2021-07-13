Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $145,491.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,930.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,217,558. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $264.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.