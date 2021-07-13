Walleye Capital LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $249,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

