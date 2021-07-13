Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in DocuSign by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,835 shares of company stock valued at $17,154,896 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $286.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of -266.76, a PEG ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $298.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

