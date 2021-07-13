Walleye Capital LLC Trims Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,541,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Pool by 4.5% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pool by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth $2,786,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth $1,161,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $475.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $275.06 and a 1 year high of $478.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.43.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

