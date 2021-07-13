Walleye Trading LLC Invests $398,000 in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,611,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Shares of CLRMU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.75.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

