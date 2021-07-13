Walleye Trading LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Walleye Trading LLC reduced its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,065 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAAC opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

