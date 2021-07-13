Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter worth $127,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the first quarter valued at about $268,000.

Get Poema Global alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PPGHU opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Poema Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poema Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.