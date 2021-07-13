Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $1,976,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $7,313,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $3,233,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth about $1,835,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKIU opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12.

