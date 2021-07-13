Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CONMED by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on CNMD. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other CONMED news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $252,306.70. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,930 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNMD opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $146.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.56.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

