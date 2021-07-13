Walleye Trading LLC Makes New Investment in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $750,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $4,009,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $7,125,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDMX opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

