Walleye Trading LLC Purchases New Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,463,000.

DCRNU stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

