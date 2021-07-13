Walleye Trading LLC Sells 31,552 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,552 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $41,577,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,611,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,183 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,447,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 884,258 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $172,740.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,314,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,936,387.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,201,218 shares of company stock valued at $68,724,479. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

