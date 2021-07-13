Walleye Trading LLC Takes $398,000 Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLVU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,293,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the first quarter valued at approximately $898,000.

Shares of TWLVU stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

