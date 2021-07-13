Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) vs. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wärtsilä Oyj Abp $5.26 billion 1.66 $150.78 million $0.05 59.00 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.35 -$191.04 million N/A N/A

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility & Risk

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 2 5 3 0 2.10 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 2.97% 6.16% 2.08% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies. It offers electric propulsion and drives; power generation and distribution systems; navigation and communication systems; dynamic positioning and smart sensors; and entertainment systems. The company also provides dual fuel, diesel, gas, and RTA and RT-flex low-speed engines, as well as generating sets and engine auxiliary systems; NOx Reducer, an emission after-treatment system; hybrid solutions; architectural lighting, audio, broadcast, digital signage, dynamic lighting, and LED display systems; exhaust gas cleaning systems; single stage desalination systems and multi stage flash evaporators; Reverse Osmosis, a water purification technology; and gas cargo handling, VOC recovery, fuel gas supply, tank control, LPG fuel supply, and inert gas systems; and regasification, liquefaction and BOG reliquefaction, and biogas solutions. It offers gears, propellers, propulsion control systems, rudders, thrusters, OPTI designs, and waterjets; shaft line solutions; waste treatment systems; and ship design and underwater services. The company also provides fleet operation, e-navigation, environmental, ship traffic control, smart port, propulsion, and simulation and training solutions, as well as SmartMove suites and navigational equipment and charts. It offers spare parts, 2 and 4-stroke engine, cyber, turbocharger, workshops, and technical support services. The company serves merchant vessels, gas carriers, cruise and ferry, navy, and special vessels segments. WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

