Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00.

WASH traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 55,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,616. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

