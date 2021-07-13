WAX Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $215.47 million and $5.43 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00088166 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,754,436,592 coins and its circulating supply is 1,669,750,671 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

