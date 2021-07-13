Wedbush Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $5.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $27.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.05 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $593.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $569.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $204.78 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,859 shares of company stock worth $5,691,359 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.