Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Shares Gap Down to $24.92

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $23.25. Welbilt shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 109,594 shares traded.

WBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 211.82 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

