Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Shares Gap Down to $24.92

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $23.25. Welbilt shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 109,594 shares traded.
WBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 211.82 and a beta of 2.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
About Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.