Weld Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,348 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

