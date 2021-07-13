Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $506,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,576,000 after buying an additional 341,369 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 488.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after purchasing an additional 274,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $1,910,172.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $140.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $97.84 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

