Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,076,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,613,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,818 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,381 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

