Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,232 Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

