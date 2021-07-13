Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 23,042 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Weld Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,042 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SVMK by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in SVMK by 49.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SVMK by 11.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in SVMK by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SVMK by 37.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.28.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $136,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.