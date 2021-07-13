Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 32,187 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Weld Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,187 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after buying an additional 2,798,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after buying an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,029 shares of company stock worth $32,684,980. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

