Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 653,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,962,000 after buying an additional 127,344 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after buying an additional 374,635 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

