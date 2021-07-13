WesBanco, Inc. (NYSE:WSBC) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch Sells 5,375 Shares

WesBanco, Inc. (NYSE:WSBC) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00.
Shares of NYSE:WSBC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 249,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,990. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $39.87.
WesBanco Company Profile
Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.