WesBanco, Inc. (NYSE:WSBC) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch Sells 5,375 Shares

WesBanco, Inc. (NYSE:WSBC) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSBC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 249,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,990. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.