West Bancorporation, Inc. (NYSE:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NYSE:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $177,120.00.

Shares of WTBA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. 28,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,213. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.