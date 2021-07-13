Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises approximately 2.4% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.74. 62,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.86. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

