WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,676.94 ($21.91). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,623.50 ($21.21), with a volume of 229,799 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get WH Smith alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -6.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,723.64.

In other WH Smith news, insider Simon Emeny bought 1,475 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, with a total value of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

WH Smith Company Profile (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.