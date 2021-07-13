WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,769. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

