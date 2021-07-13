William Joe Williams Sells 4,949 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UCTT) insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22.

NYSE:UCTT traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $51.07. 347,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,441. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

