William Joe Williams Sells 4,949 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UCTT) insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22.
NYSE:UCTT traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $51.07. 347,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,441. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33.
About Ultra Clean
Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.