William L. Pirtle Sells 30,000 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NYSE:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NYSE:SHEN) SVP William L. Pirtle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,533,600.00.

SHEN traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.46. 6,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,369. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

