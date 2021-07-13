William L. Pirtle Sells 30,000 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NYSE:SHEN) Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NYSE:SHEN) SVP William L. Pirtle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,533,600.00.
SHEN traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.46. 6,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,369. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $61.53.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.