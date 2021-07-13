Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:WLMS) Director Acquires $202,300.00 in Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:WLMS) Director Robert B. Mills acquired 35,000 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00.

WLMS opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.