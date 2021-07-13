Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:WLMS) Director Acquires $202,300.00 in Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:WLMS) Director Robert B. Mills acquired 35,000 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00.
WLMS opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.
Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile
