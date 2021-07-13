Winco (WCO) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Winco coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Winco has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Winco has a market cap of $264,245.23 and approximately $9.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00224929 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001340 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.87 or 0.00821608 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Winco is a coin. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 coins and its circulating supply is 480,480,624 coins. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Winco is winco.io . Winco’s official message board is blog.winco.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

