Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WIT. upgraded shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wipro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.12.

WIT stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.78. Wipro has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.31.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. On average, analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,869 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,182,000 after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Wipro by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after buying an additional 2,384,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,816,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,539,000 after buying an additional 811,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,444,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,177,000 after buying an additional 655,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

