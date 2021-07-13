Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.01). Wix.com also reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Barclays cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $297.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.22. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $213.12 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

