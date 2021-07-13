Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.82

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.82 and last traded at $106.25, with a volume of 5538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.01.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

