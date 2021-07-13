Wolves of Wall Street Price Tops $149.86 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $953,578.77 and approximately $129,831.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $149.86 or 0.00458842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.14 or 0.00885254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

WOWS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 6,363 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

