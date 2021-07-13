Woodline Partners LP Acquires 1,256,703 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 130.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256,703 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTO. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

