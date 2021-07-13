Woodline Partners LP Acquires 9,678 Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Kinnate Biopharma were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,071,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,810,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 900,654 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $983.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

