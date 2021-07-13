Woodline Partners LP Buys Shares of 437,327 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 437,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,077,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.13% of Juniper Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,834 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

