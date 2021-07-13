Woodline Partners LP Cuts Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,371 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

PRAX stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.66.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

