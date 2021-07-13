Woodline Partners LP Invests $7.80 Million in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 9.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $271.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,697.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

