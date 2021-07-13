Woodline Partners LP Takes $9.24 Million Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 428,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 1.57% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after buying an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 682.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 79,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 771.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $708.61 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

