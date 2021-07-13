Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.94 and a beta of 1.28. Workday has a 12-month low of $174.52 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,496 shares of company stock worth $39,283,368. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

