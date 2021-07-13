WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,040.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,040.73 ($13.60).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 835 ($10.91) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, insider Keith Weed purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,652,960.

WPP opened at GBX 976 ($12.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.02. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 986.44.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

