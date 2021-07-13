Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Short Interest Update

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 1,060.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wright Investors’ Service stock remained flat at $$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,184. Wright Investors’ Service has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management and advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States.

