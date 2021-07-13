X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XFOR. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.56. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $42,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,375.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,207 shares of company stock valued at $182,602 in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 287,356 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,235,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 409,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 298,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,948,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.