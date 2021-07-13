XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Declares Dividend of $2.50

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94. XBiotech has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

