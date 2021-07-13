xBTC Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, xBTC has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular exchanges. xBTC has a total market cap of $684,004.29 and approximately $4.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00043945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00110356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00159657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.77 or 1.00004731 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00956891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002837 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 2,238,460 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,223 coins. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

